Dynamo ready poprostishe s Cigankova, Mikolenko I chotima Legionnaires – ZMI
Dynamo
Dynamo vgcreate to rozlouceni s lderly team – vream Vstrom Cigankova, zapisnikom VTAM Mikolenko, and also Legionnaires Tomas Kendziora, Mohammed Qadr, Frano Salt , Gershom Rodrgues, that gra in “Ankaragucu” on the rights of orendi, pormo SportArena.
Although the President of club Igor Surkis not disposable sawlaw about bazhannia salesite lderv have skladi ECOMOG Dowse, a Dynamo vgcreate to propositions schodo Cigankova I Nikolenka, utochnyu vidana.
Pokey scho chogos specific agents I the club is not otrimali.
Kendziora, Kadr I Sol Dynamo hotel depravity in INSHI team has in zimowe transverse vikno. Ale prodati h smoothly through valic salaries, yaki stink trimout have CIV.
Gerson Rodrgues “Dynamo” unable depravity vzimku though in orinda. However, the day it became known that scho Luxembourgish pousa s vacate the “Ankaragucu” Ante Colusion after the command Sedanka through scho vastanante from the team. Likely, Rodrgues dovedetsja rotate to Kyiv.
“Dynamo” two Turi to FSU the championship of Ukraine yde on tretau f in tables I fighting for the second row iz “Pauses” that “Gum”. At 31st tour team Oleksiy Mihaylichenka SgrA z “Zorya” on July 16.
Od tsogo podenco duzhe salestime strategy transfere campan club.