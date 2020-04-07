Dynamo requires two Brazilian clubs pay the debt, transfers
Sidiclei
Dynamo requires two Brazilian clubs – “Sao Paulo” and “Corinthians” to honor the terms of the transfer of contracts and to pay the debt on transfer of the two ex-Kiev midfielder che Che and defender Sidiclei, reported on the official website of the “white-blue”.
The club issued a clarification on the dispute with the Brazilian teams.
According to the terms of the contract for the transfer Th Th (4.8 million euros), “são Paulo” was to pay the cost of the player parts until January 2021. The Brazilians have not paid the agreed amount in August 2019 and did the next tranche.
Kiev appealed to FIFA, which ordered the Brazilians to pay the overdue payments and all subsequent ones. “Sao Paulo”, at the same time, declared the appeal in Sports arbitration court in Lausanne (CAS).
Also violated the terms of the transfer Sidiclei Corinthians who fall into arrears on March 1, 2020. Dynamo once again appealed to FIFA to require Brazilians to perform the contract in view of the sanctions for its violation.
Recall what What was in the “Dynamo” from June of 2018 and played for the capital club 16 matches. In April of last year he moved to “são Paulo”.
In turn, Sidiclei moved to Dynamo in the summer of 2018, all the time he has played 23 matches in the shirt of Kiev, having distinguished himself with a goal and two assists. After the transition to the “Corinthians” 26-year-old defender has played only four games for his new team.