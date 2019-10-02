Dynamo scored eight goals in the match of UEFA Youth League: goals video
Wednesday, October 2, reservists Dynamo (players under 19) match against “Scandia” North Macedonia at the capital arena of a name of Valery Lobanovsky started in the UEFA Youth League.
Trust Igor Kostyuk confidently conducted a match, going ahead in the second minute of the match, and then scored a lot and for different tastes. In the end, the overwhelming win — 8:0 (Vanat, 2, penalty, 51, Nadolsky, 13, 41, Voloshin, 25, 75, Szulanski, 56, Isaenko, 90+6, penalty).
The return match will take place on October 23 at the stadium, training centre, football Federation Northern Macedonia in Skopje. In case of overcoming the barrier of starting the “journey of Champions of the countries” the Dynamo 6 and 27 November, will play the winner of the Bohemian (Ireland) — PAOK (Greece).
We will remind that in last season Dinamo U19 alternately knocked out of the tournament the Bulgarian “Septemvri” (1:0, 5:1), the Belgian “Anderlecht” (2:1, 1:1) Italian and Juventus (3:0), and 1/8 finals lost on penalties to future semi-finalist of the German “Hoffenheim” — 2:4 (main time — 0:0).
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
