Dynamo – Shakhtar: forecasts of the bookmakers on the match for the Supercup of Ukraine
Sunday, July 28, traditionally the new season of the Ukrainian football will start the match for the Supercup of Ukraine. In Odessa at the stadium “Chernomorets” will play the champion and the Cup winner of the country’s Donetsk “Shakhtar” and Vice-champion of Kiev “Dynamo”. Beginning at 21:00.
“FACTS” WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH DYNAMO — SHAKHTAR
Last season the teams played six matches in different tournaments: four times the Dynamo, the Pitmen met in the Ukrainian League, once in the Cup and the super Cup. In two cases, victory was awarded to Kiev (including in the battle for the super Cup) in two — Shakhtar (in one of them, in the quarterfinals of the Cup, the Donetsk team won on penalties), also in two games was a draw. Note that a special performance of last year’s matches did not differ — overall goal difference of 5:4 in favor of “Dynamo”.
In the forthcoming duel to the Ukrainian and international bookmakers give the advantage to the current champion and Cup winner, taking bets on their success with such coefficients.
“Favorite Sports”: the victory of “Dinamo” — 3,50, a draw is 3.80, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 2,00. “Dynamo” won the Cup of 2.46, Shakhtar will win the super bowl at 1.55.
1Xbet betting: win Dynamo of 3.60, the draw is 3.08, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 2,22. Dynamo will win the super bowl — 2,13, Shakhtar will win the super bowl 1,725.
“Marathon”: a victory “the Dynamo” — of 3.04, a draw was 3.56, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 2,26. Dynamo will win the super bowl — 2,13, Shakhtar will win the super bowl — 1,727.
“Prematch”: the victory of “Dinamo” — 3,10, a draw 3,60, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 2,20. “Dynamo” won the Cup of 2.21, Shakhtar will win the super bowl is 1.67.
.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter