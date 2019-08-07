Dynamo – Shakhtar: forecasts of the bookmakers on the match of the championship of Ukraine
On Saturday, August 10, in the framework of the 3rd round of the Ukrainian Premier League will take place match between major rivals — Kiev “Dynamo” will meet with Donetsk “Shakhtar”. The beginning of the game at NSC Olimpiyskiy — 17:00.
“FACTS” WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH DYNAMO — SHAKHTAR
In the current season the teams have met each other. Two weeks ago, on July 28, the rivals played the first trophy of the season — the super Cup of Ukraine. The Pitmen opened the scoring first at the stadium “Chernomorets” in Odessa, but after the break, the Dynamo scored twice and the second time in a row (and eighth time in history) became owners of the honorary trophy.
Despite the fact that in the previous duel, the victory went to “Dynamo” in the upcoming fight, the bookies give a slight advantage to Shakhtar.
“Favorite Sports”: the victory of “Dynamo” of 2.92, the draw 3.55, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 2,35.
1Xbet betting: win Dynamo — 2,795, the draw is 3.30, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 2,57.
“Marathon”: a victory “Dynamo” of 2.82, the draw is 3.25, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 2,52.
“Prematch”: the victory of “Dynamo” -2,80, the draw is 3.30, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 2,55.
William Hill: win Dynamo -2,75, draw — 3,20, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 2,45.
.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter