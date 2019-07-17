Dynamo — Shakhtar: it became known which channel will show the match for the Supercup of Ukraine
Sunday, July 28, Kyiv “Dynamo” and Donetsk “Shakhtar” stadium “Chernomorets” in Odessa will compete for the super Cup of Ukraine on football.
It is already known that domestic duel of the giants will be broadcast live (beginning at 21:00) TV channels “Ukraine” and “Football 1”. The broadcast will be 18 cameras.
11 days before the match, the arena sold more than 13 thousand tickets cost from 100 to 530 UAH.
Prize Fund of the match, like last year, will amount to UAH 2 million (the winner will receive 1.25 million, the loser — 750 thousand).
Recall that in previous years, Shakhtar won the Ukrainian super Cup eight times, and Dynamo — seven.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
