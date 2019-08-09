Dynamo – Shakhtar: where to watch online matches of the championship of Ukraine
On Saturday, August 10, in Kiev will be held the Central match of the Matchday 3 of the Ukrainian Premier League bitter rivals — “Dynamo” will meet with Donetsk “Shakhtar”. The match at the NSC “Olympic” will begin at 17:00.
“FACTS” WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH DYNAMO — SHAKHTAR
After winning the super Cup of Ukraine, which took place on 28 July in Odesa, Dynamo will aim to beat local rivals and in a house match of the championship of Ukraine. It is noteworthy that this game will take place exactly between the two qualification matches of the Champions League against Belgian club Brugge. The away leg of a European tournament, in which the “white-blue” lost with the minimum account 0:1, left a lot of questions. Now wards of Alexander Khatskevich need to show their best qualities in the game with Shakhtar, but to leave the forces — both emotional and physical — in the return match with “Brugge”, which will be held three days after the meeting with Shakhtar.
But Shakhtar had a full week training cycle before the match in Kiev. The Pitmen had the traditional photo shoot, images from which will be used on the official club websites and club publications in the current season. The event was absent from the midfielder Viktor Kovalenko — head coach of the Donetsk club luís Castro has told that the player got injured which put him out of action for two to three weeks.
We will add that in the last five face-to-face matches between Dynamo and Shakhtar, which were held in Kiev, three times victory was celebrated by “white-blue” in the asset as visitors just one victory (one game ended in a draw).
Championship of Ukraine, 3rd round
10 Aug (Saturday)
Dynamo — Shakhtar 17:00 “2+2”
Vorskla — Lviv 19:30 Football 1
“Alexandria” — “Olimpik” 19:30 “Football 2”
August 11 (Sunday)
“Dnepr-1” — “Desna” 17:00 UNIAN
Kolos — Zorya 17:00 Football 1
Karpaty — Mariupol 19:30 UNIAN
“.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter