Dynamo – Shakhtar: where to watch online the battle for the super Cup of Ukraine
Sunday, 28 July in Odessa will be the 16th consecutive match for the super Cup of Ukraine between Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv. The match at the stadium “Chernomorets” will start at 21:00.
“FACTS” WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH DYNAMO — SHAKHTAR
In total the team met each other in the battle for the trophy 11 times, and a minimum advantage won the Ukrainian Super Cup in their confrontation (6:5) on the side of Kiev. As for the total number of the won trophies, we’re ahead of the Pitmen — 8:7.
During the summer break “Dinamo” has spent the summer training camp in Austria. Kiev spent five friendly matches, of which two have won and three draws. Three test matches were played in Kiev — they were recorded one draw and two defeats (goal difference of 12:7 in favor of “Dynamo”). Shakhtar all their friendlies have been on two training camps in Germany and Austria scored the Pitmen’s seven wins and one draw and defeat, with goal difference 17:3.
In the live broadcast of the match, which will show 18 cameras, will be on view starting 21:00on TV channels “Ukraine” and “Football 1”. On a dedicated channel at 20:15 will start the program “Great football”, the air which the presenter will discuss with the experts the hands before the fight and after the final whistle, at approximately 23:15, already will share with the audience impressions about the game.
The Super Cup Of Ukraine
July 28 (Sunday)
“Dinamo” — “Shakhtar” 21:00 “Ukraine”, “Football 1”
