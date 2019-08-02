“Dynamo” signed a contract with Gershom Rodriguez
24-year-old player of the national team of Luxembourg Gerson Rodriguez on 2 August signed a contract with Kiev “Dynamo”.
This was reported on the official website of the club.
“FC Dynamo Kyiv and Japanese football club “Jubilo Iwata” agreed on a transfer of 24-year-old national team player of Luxembourg Gerson Rodriguez. Gerson concluded with our club’s 5-year contract”, – stated in the message.
In Kiev “Dynamo” Rodriguez will play under number 22.
In the season 2019 Gerson Rodriguez played for a Japanese team 18 matches and scored seven goals. It can act at the positions flanking midfielder, playmaker and Central attacker.
For the national team of Monaco, the striker has played 18 matches.
Gerson Rodriguez became the third beginner “the Dynamo” during the summer transfer window. Previously, the Dynamo signed contracts with Midfielders Abdullah Kadiri and Alexander by Karavaevym.