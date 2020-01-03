Dynamo signed midfielder Russian “Tambov”, – media
Benito
The midfielder club of the Russian Premier League – “Tambov” Benito, who is the author of the first goal “townspeople” in the history of RPL, moved to Kiev “Dynamo”, reports Sport24.ru.
21-year-old has signed 15-time Champions of Ukraine a contract for 3.5 years.
Official information about the transfer either from “Dynamo”, from the “Tambov” yet. However, football agent Dmitry Selyuk confirmed information about the transition of a Nigerian in Kyiv club.
“Benito – the player of national team of Nigeria – moved to “Dynamo”. You need at least a little to understand football and be able to look for players. Dynamo chooses carefully for one reason: because Surkis spends his money, not someone else’s or some Corporation”, – quotes Selyuk edition.
It is worth noting that Benito plays for the national team of Nigeria U-23. With it he took part in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Recall that Benito scored the first goal of the “Tambov” in RPL, hitting the gates of “Zenit” in the away match of the 1st round with a shot from long range after a solo run.