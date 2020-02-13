“Dynamo” snapped on “low wages” in the club
Ihor Surkis
FC “Dynamo” stated that journalists had no right to publish the payroll of the club with exposed personal information.
This is stated in the statement of the club in response to the publication “Economic truth”. According to the newspaper, the salaries of the players at the club in December, started from 4 229 UAH/month (Vladislav Kucheruk) 20 647 (Sergey Yarmolenko and Denis Garmash).
“In an attempt to create “a sensation” out of nothing journalists “Economic truth” has demonstrated absolute incompetence in the matter of taxation of salaries and foreign income of residents of Ukraine. This would not have happened if journalists in the standards of their activities has formally asked the FC “Dynamo” comment, taking care that the information was complete, accurate and does not contain personal data. But the way the banal manipulation of the facts was for some media more acceptable,” said the club.
Dynamo claims that taxes on income in the form of wages of staff and players “FC Dynamo Kiev” paid to the budget in full volume in accordance with applicable law.
The club also notes that the relationship with the players is not particularly labor, and “are a set of labor and civil relations, as regulate the issues of advertising and use of image rights”. In this relationship they receive income from the subsidiary company “Dynamo Kiev (Cyprus)” legal persons registered in accordance with the laws of Cyprus and Ukraine.
The club also decided to put tax returns players Denys Boyko, Vitaliy buialskyi and Serhiy Sydorchuk, which States that “only these three players paid taxes in the amount of 910’056,99 UAH, 1’434’631,98 UAH and 2’287’655,15 UAH respectively.”
Declaration Of Dennis Boyko:
Declaration Of Vitaliy Buialskyi:
Declaration Of Serhiy Sydorchuk:
Overall for the year 2018 of FC “Dynamo” and the players were paid a total of more than 84.5 million UAH, out of which the tax to incomes of physical persons is more than 52 million UAH, and military training – more than 3.3 million UAH.
“We believe that this information negates the rumors about any club evasion from payment of taxes. I advise journalists to stop looking for a black cat in a dark room, when it’s not there, and to observe generally accepted in the civilized world standards of the chosen profession”, – said in a statement.
The club has threatened that it may complain to the journalists to the police.