Dynamo thanks to goals from Buyalsky, Tsygankova and Verbicha defeated “Mariupol” compile…

Sunday, 24 November, three games in Lviv and Kiev finished the 15th round of the championship of Ukraine on football. All meetings of the teams took to the field with anti-racist pennants and banners “No to racism” and observed a minute of silence for the victims of the Holodomor.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 15-th round
24 Nov
“Dynamo” (Kiev) — “Mariupol” — 3:0 (Buyalsky, 21, Tsygankov, 77, Verbic, 81). Youth teams — 3:0.
Dynamo: Bowen, Mikolenko, Kadar, Shabanov, Karavaev, Sidorchuk, Shepelev, buialskyi (Shaparenko, 62), de Foam (Verbic, 76), Tsygankov biesiedin (Sol 84).
Karpaty (Lviv) — “Olimpik” (Donetsk) — 1:2 (Nazarene, 9 — Tsymbalyuk, 26, Zahedi, 45+2).
Kolos (Kovalivka) — Desna (Chernigov) — 2:0 (Lysenko, 29, Wilhemsson, 71). Youth teams — 1:0.
23 Nov
Oleksandriya — Zorya (Lugansk) — 1:0 (BANADA, 59). In the 27th minute Grechishkin (“Alexandria”) missed a penalty. Youth teams — 0:0.
“Dnepr-1” — “Vorskla” (Poltava) — 1:0 (Korkishko, 80, penalty). Youth teams — 0:4.
22 Nov
“Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — “lions” — 4:1 (Moraes, 11, 53, 77, from a penalty, Patrick, 85 — Tatarko, 25). Youth teams — 2:0.
Shakhtar: Pyatov, Bolbat, Kryvtsov, Matvienko, Ismaily, Stepanenko (Dentinho, 46), Patrick, Marcos Antonio (Maicon, 81), Tete, Linnet (Kovalenko, 71), Moraes.
Some time not alien Shakhtar “Mariupol” is one of the principal rivals Dinamo in the domestic arena. And priazove in the capital of the Grand is always a special mood. Suffice it to recall that in the first leg, the outcome in the duel opponents only came on the 91st minute when the victory of the “white-blue” at the stadium named after Vladimir Boyko brought Verbic.
This time after the international break and before the visit to Sweden for the Europa League match with Malmo the Slovene as the pole of Canzeri, was not in the Dynamo (and the injured Popova — even in the application for the game). But returned to action recovered Hungarian defender Kadar, in 100-th time wearing a t-shirt “Dynamo” in an official match.
Enough “holes” and visitors: due to injuries and the team of Alexander Babic on the “Olympic” could not help ex-Dynamo Fedorchuk and players of the youth national team of Ukraine Kornienko and Topalov.
Dynamo opened the defense of “Mariupol”, which started meeting quite actively, in the 21st minute when Tsygankov burst into the penalty area from the line and passed the ball straight to the oncoming Buyalsky.
For a long time wards Mickle could not build on their success until the end of the meeting, efforts Tsygankov, who scored the seventh goal of the season, and substitute Verbicha brought the score to devastating. “Dinamo” with the support on tribunes “Olympic” 6 792 fans due to the success climbed to second place in the standings of the Premier League and Wednesday will go to Sweden for an important Europa League match against Malmo
1:0 Buyalsky (21st min.)
2:0 Tsygankov (77th min.)
3:0 Verbic (81st min.)
A few days before the match with one of the leaders of the Premier League “Desna” in the application of “Spike” from Kovaleski appeared first in the history of the rural team footballer 25 — year old Icelandic midfielder Wilhemsson, famous for playing for FC Chornomorets Odesa.
Miracle from novice fans of “Ears” probably did not expect, but still hoped that the wards Ruslan Kostyshin interrupted finally, his nightmarish streak in the Premier League of five consecutive defeats with a total score of 1:16.
And the team from Kovalivka with the Icelander in their fans did not disappoint, celebrating the capital, “Obolon Arena” sensational victory over the “Gums”, this is inferior to the table only Shakhtar and Zorya. While Wilhemsson in his debut match opened the score his goals for “ear”.
The day before the game in Lviv FC “Olympic” on his page in Facebook reported the sad news. After a year of struggle with a serious illness at the age of 42 years died former football player of Donetsk team Dmitry Logvinov, who managed to play for Metalist, SKA (Khabarovsk), “skirts”, “Helios” and a number of other clubs. For Marseille Logvinov played in the first League, and after his career he worked at the club coach…
Dmitry Logvinov
“To play against, “Olympic is not so fundamentally, how unusual” — admitted ahead of the match at the stadium “Ukraine” the coach of FC Karpaty Roman Sanjar, who previously headed the Donetsk team.
Lvov, thanks to the blunder of the goalkeeper Krynsky, quickly took the lead, but the Donetsk side before the break with efforts of the Tsymbalyuk and Iranian Zahedi turned everything upside the head and took the end out of the misty Lviv victory.
By the way, the 13 (!) points scored by the team of Spaniard Vicente Gomez in the last five matches, allowed the “Olympic” not only to rise from the bottom of the standings, but to jump into the top six. But the once formidable “Carpathians” — is eight games without a win.
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 43 points (15 matches);
2. Dynamo — 30 (15);
3. Zarya — 28 (15);
4. “Desna” — 27 (15);
5. Alexandria — 27 (15);
6. Olimpik — 17 (15);
7. Mariupol — 17 (15);
8. Kolos — 17 (15);
9. “Dnepr-1” — 15 (15);
10. Karpaty — 11 (15);
11. Lviv — 11 (15);
12. Vorskla — 8 (15).
Scorers: 14 goals — Junior Moraes (Shakhtar); 8 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 6 — Victor Tsygankov, Artem Besedin (both “Dynamo”), taison, Marlos (both — Shakhtar), Alexander Filippov (Desna); 5 — Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”), Vladlen Yurchenko (dawn), Benjamin of Verbic (“Dynamo”).
In the 16th round of the Premier League will play: “Lviv” — “Dnepr-1”, Zarya — Karpaty, Vorskla — Kolos (November 30), “Desna” — “Alexandria”, “Mariupol” — “Shakhtar”, “Olimpik” — “Dynamo” (1 December).
