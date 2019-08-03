Dynamo thanks to the double Buyalsky and goal-handsome de Foam defeated the lions: a video of the match
On Saturday, August 3, the matches in Mariupol, Chernigov and Lviv launched the 2nd round of the competition in the domestic Premier League.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 2nd round
“Lions” — “Dynamo” (Kyiv) — 0:3 (Buyalsky, 45+1, 45+3, penalty, de Pena, 52). Youth teams — 2:3.
Dynamo: Bowen, KENDZERA (Tsygankov, 46), Burda, Kadar, Shabanov, Sidorchuk, Shepelev, buialskyi (Kadiri, 73), de Pena, Karavaev, Besedin (Salt, 66).
“Desna” (Chernigov) — “The Vorskla” (Poltava) — 2:0 (Kalitvintsev, 19, Filippov, 79). Youth teams — 1:1.
“Mariupol” — “Alexandria” — 2:1 (Fomin, 77, from a penalty, Vakula, 83 — Sitalo, 90+5). Youth teams — 0:1.
Dynamo Kiev after the victory in the opening round against Karpaty (2:0) decided not to return to the capital and stay in Lviv before the game with wards Bogdan Blavatsky. Too busy schedule of games in the beginning of the season, and spend time and energy on unnecessary air travel is simply unreasonable (in the morning of August 5 the white-Blues have a trip to Belgium for the match of Champions League qualification against club Brugge).
By the way, while Dynamo were preparing for the match at the Arena Lviv, in the application of the team for the season occurred a couple of changes. The capital club have joined their ranks forward of the national team of Luxembourg Gershom Rodriguez (transition your 24-year-old native of Portugal has devoted his deceased mother) and loaned for a season in Lugansk “Dawn” of another attacker — Nazar Rusina.
Already keeping in mind the upcoming match, the coaching staff of Kiev in comparison with the match against the “Carpathians” was released in the “basis” of four new artists (rather smartly, Mikolenko, Verbicha and Garmash started out Busan, Shabanov, sydorchuk and de Pena).
On the pitch, the team of Aleksandr Khatskevich probably remember that “lions” last season was one of only four clubs (along with the “miner”, “Alexandria” and “the Carpathians”), who beat the white-Blues in the Premier League (Yes, even in capital “Olympic”!).
As in a duel for the Supercup of Ukraine with Shakhtar, and in a recent match with Karpaty, Dynamo, by and large, decided the fate of the match within a couple of minutes. The only difference is that this time two consecutive goals, the Vice-Champions of Ukraine scored in the stoppage time. First ran out from behind the defenders Buyalsky just struck his head after a cool pass from Sydorchuk, and soon, he scored a penalty for a foul on Shepelev.
In the second half, “Dynamo”, which came on as a substitute growing form Tsygankov, who played for the first time on March 2, the Spaniard Salt and newcomer from Ghana Kadiri, the efforts of the Uruguayan de Foam brought the matter to defeat and, at least for a day topped the standings.
“The game was under our control. In the first half we created good chances. Had wonderful opportunities to score in Buyalsky and Besedina. It turned out the crosses first and second pace. That’s what we wanted. In the second half, took the ball under control and scored the third goal. At the end of the match, maybe started to overdo it with the middle and short pass, but improvisation, as they say, is not prohibited. Had to give playing time salt and Tsygankov. Besides, it required rotation with an eye on the game against Brugge. So gave rest Garmash and smartly. Mikolenko after the game against Karpaty is a serious injury, but there is still time to recover.
Beginner Gerson Rodriguez? It is in Kiev. Tomorrow will give us training and to prepare for the away match against club Brugge. First look at its status. He had a rough flight from Japan due to the time zone. And so, there was a championship, Rodriguez is in game shape”, — said after the match head coach of “Dynamo” Alexander Khatskevich.
On stadium of a name of Vladimir Boiko, the Mariupol have converged in an internal duel two Plenipotentiary of Ukraine in the Europa League, started poorly in the Premier League (Mariupol capitulated on the “Ear” — 1:2, and the guys of Vladimir Sharan could not resist the home under the pressure of Shakhtar — 1:3). And if “Alexandria” as a bronze medalist of last season secured a place in the group stage, players Alexander Babich August 8, will start in the third qualifying round (“Mariupol” at the stadium “Chernomorets” in Odessa will take the Dutch TT; the meeting will begin at 20:00; tickets cost from 90 to 260 hryvnia).
In double edged the game harder was the home team who thanks to a goal is not unambiguous penalties Fomin and brilliant solo passage with the center of the field Vakula broke the resistance of the holder of the bronze last season. Sitalo goal before the final whistle there is little that could change. Interestingly, Alexandria has not won in Mariupol or one of the nine matches.
Last season Vorskla both times beat the “Desna” in Chernigov, not conceding a single goal. Revenge, as we know, a dish best served cold. The team of Aleksandr Ryabokon not only “printed” the gates of Poltava with the home fans, but the fifth attempt still won Vorskla in Premier League.
Standings:
1. Dynamo — 6 (2);
2. Shakhtar — 3 (1);
3. “Dnepr-1” — 3 (1);
4. “Desna” — 3 (2);
5. Kolos — 3 (1);
6. Zarya — 3 (1);
7. “Mariupol” — 3 (2);
8. Lions — 3 (2);
9. Karpaty — 0 (1);
10. “Olympic” — 0 (1);
11. “Alexandria” — 0 (2);
12. Vorskla — 0 (2).
Sunday, August 4, in the framework of the 2nd round of the championship of Ukraine will play: “Olimpik” (Donetsk) — “spike” (Kovalivka), “Zarya” (Lugansk) — “Dnepr-1” and “Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — Karpaty (Lviv).
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter