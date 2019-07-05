Dynamo — Wacker: online broadcast of the match in Austria
On Friday, July 5, Dynamo Kyiv will play the second sparring at the training camp in the Austrian Seefeld. Rival wards of Alexander Khatskevich will be the Austrian club Wacker, who at the end of the last championship of the country took last place and were relegated to a lower division.
Opponents have repeatedly met with each other during pre-season training in Austria. Moreover, none of the four matches, the Dynamo have not lost: in 2007-m — 1:0 (Shatsk), in 2008-m — 2:2 (Aliev, Shatsk), in 2010-m — 1:0 (Milevsky) and in 2017 — 3:0 (Besedin-2, Khlyobas).
Online broadcast of the match “Dinamo” — “Wacker” (starts 5 July at 19:00)
Note that in the framework of the Austrian training camp the white-Blues have already played one test match, played a draw with the Romanian “Botosani” — 1:1 (goal for “Dinamo” on account of Verbica). Also Kiev will play three friendly matches in Austria: July 8 — Greek Olympiakos, July 13 — with the English “Brentford” & 14 July — with the Austrian “Schwaz”.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
