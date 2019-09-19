“Dynamo” with a victory over the Swedes started in the Europa League (video)
Dynamo started with a victory in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.
At the NSC “Olympic” in Kiev Kiev match with Swedish “Malmo” ended with a minimum advantage of the home poyal – 1:0.
The decisive goal on the 84th minute was scored by Vitaly Buyalsky, thereby breaking the losing streak of six matches in different tournaments of the season.
In a parallel match in group b of the Europa League Danish “Copenhagen” also with the minimum account 1:0 have won the Swiss “Lugano”.
October 3 in the second round of “Lugano” will play with “Dynamo”, malmö – københavn.