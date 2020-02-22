“Dynamo” won the UAF dispute over visitation rights with the audience of the UPL match against Vorskla
For the match of 19 Matchday of the Favbet League between Dynamo and Vorskla will be able to get students of secondary and soccer schools, provided appropriate accompaniment. The club on its official website informed about the procedure of entering the stadium.
“Free admission to the match in accordance with paragraph “e” of article 26 of the Regulations of the infrastructure of the stadiums and security measures are competitions in football get children – pupils of secondary schools and pupils of football schools in the city (with adequate support).
Entrance to the match is free of charge, with the appropriate invitations (or other documents confirming the right of attending the match) through the main entrance gate of the stadium “Dynamo” on February 22, starting in 16 hours,” reads the explanation.
The match between Dynamo and Vorskla should pass without spectators because of the racist scandal that was provoked by fans of the Kyiv team on the match of Kiev vs Shakhtar in November last year.
Kiev club informed the Ukrainian Association football (UAF) on the visit to the match against Vorskla students both educational and football schools.
However, the UAF insisted that the fight can visit only pupils of football schools and academies.
The match will take place today. The match will start at 17:00.