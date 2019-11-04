“Dynamo” (Zagreb) — Shakhtar online stream of Champions League match
Wednesday, November 7, in the framework of the 4th round of the group stage of the Champions League Donetsk “Shakhtar” will play in Zagreb against local “Dynamo”. The beginning of the match on 37-thousand stadium “Maksimir” at 22:00 Kyiv time.
Referee from Germany
Became known to the referees, which will hold a match between Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar. The match will work, the judges from Germany, headed by 44-year-old Felix Braham, who has a PhD in law. Since 2004, working on the matches of the Bundesliga (German top division), from 2007 is included in the list of arbitrators FIFA.
His compatriot will help assistants mark Bors and Stefan lupa, as well as the fourth referee Sven Jablonski. For VAR will also be responsible Germans are Christian Dingert and Marco Fritz.
44-year-old Felix Brych
) for their leadership could not influence — as before, the team was 10 points ahead of closest pursuer in the table. But the defeat in the 1/8 final of the Cup against Dynamo (1:2) for the first time in the last 14 (!) years left Shakhtar for the quarter-finals of the Cup tournament.
Match highlights of the match Karpaty — Shakhtar — 0:3 (November 2, 2019)
Tournament situation in group
A draw in the match two weeks ago did not change the distribution of power in the standings. Manchester city confident leader, claiming the first three matches, the Dynamo, the Pitmen shared second-third place, gaining four points, and Atalanta, having to its credit any accumulated points, closes the table.
Day in history
In the history of performances in European competition, Shakhtar played twice 6 Nov, and in both cases were defeated by the Italian team in the 1/8 finals of the Cup winners ‘ Cup 1997/998 away from the “Vicenza” (1:2), and in the group stage of the Champions League 2007/2008 home AC Milan (0:3).
Match highlights of the match Shakhtar — Milan (November 6 2007)
The Maksimir Stadium
The main football arena of Croatia was opened over a hundred years ago — may 5, 1912. The name “Maksimir” stadium was named for the location in the same area of Zagreb. In 1997, has undergone reconstruction, after which its capacity has reached 40 thousand people (now the arena is able to accommodate 37 168 fans). According to the project for a new reconstruction that is planned in the near future, the stadium will accommodate up to 60 thousand people.
Note that for a long time “Maksimir” was considered to be a lucky stadium for the Croatian national team. First defeat in official matches in this arena, the blazers have suffered only in September 2008 (almost a hundred years after its discovery!), losing in qualification for the 2010 FIFA world Cup England (1:4).
The Maksimir stadium for over a hundred years
Recall that in the other match in group C on 6 November, will fight Italian “Atalanta” and the English “Manchester city”.
Photo of FC Shakhtar, FC Dynamo, Getty Images
