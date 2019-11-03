“Dynamo” (Zagreb) – “Shakhtar”: the bookmakers on the match of the Champions League
Wednesday, November 6, Donetsk “Shakhtar” will hold the match 4th round group stage of the Champions League against the Champions of Croatia Dinamo Zagreb. The match will take place in Zagreb at the Maksimir stadium, able to accommodate just over 35 thousand fans, beginning at 22:00 Kyiv time.
In the match, which took place two weeks ago in Kharkov, was recorded a draw — 2:2 (Linnet, 16, Dodo, 75 — Olmo, 25, of Arsic, 60, penalty). Each team showed character, so expect a bright and productive football in the upcoming match.
Leading bookmakers give a slight preference for Dinamo Zagreb, at the following ratios.
“Favorite Sports”: the victory of “Dynamo” is 2.24, the draw is a 3.45, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 3,15.
“Marathon”: a victory “the Dynamo” — 2,31, draw — of 3.54, the victory of “Shakhtar” and 3.22.
Parimatch: the victory of “Dinamo” — 2,31, draw — 3,50, a victory of “Shakhtar” — 3,15.
William Hill: the victory of “Dynamo” to 2.25, the draw is 3.40, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 3,10.
Bet365: win Dynamo of 2.15, the draw is 3.40, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 3,25.
Note that in other match of group C, which acts as a “miner”, Italian “Atalanta” Ruslan Malinowski in the squad, who scored his first goal in the Champions League, will take on the English “Manchester city”.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
