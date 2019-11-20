DZIDZIO received an unexpected gift on birthday
DZIDZIO-known artist, impress with a powerful performance of the anthem before the football match of the national team of Ukraine, today, November 20, celebrates his birthday. He was 36 years old.
First Michael Homa (the real name of the artist — Ed.) congratulated his mother, who lives in Portugal. She called at five in the morning. Then were showered with congratulations from family and friends. An unexpected surprise for the artist prepared his team. Together with “Ukrposhta” released a limited edition series of original postage stamps. They depict important moments and bright images DZIDZIO concert show, his films and album covers.
The birthday of Michael bright published a photo in Instagram and modestly signed “my birthday.”
Numerous subscribers, among them stellar colleagues, leave in the comments of congratulations.
