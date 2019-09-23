DZIDZIO surprised youth archive photos
Ukrainian artist, the participant of show “Dances with stars z 2019” DZIDZIO shared with fans of his youthful archival photos.
In the picture the artist posing in black coat, white shirt and with yellow leaves in her hands. It is noteworthy that at the time, DZIDZIO was a stylish haircut with bangs.
In the comments to the photo, fans began discussing how old is the artist in the photo. As he DZIDZIO has not indicated when it was made this picture, leaving fans the opportunity to guess his age.
“My favorite time of year – autumn. And how much am I here?”-
wrote in the comments to the photo artist.
Note that some fans speculated that DZIDZIO in this photo 16 years old, while others believe that 18.