DZIDZIO told how she spent the weekend with my mom
DZIDZIO in an exclusive interview for the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”, which airs weekdays at 6:30 on the channel “Ukraine”, told how he spent the weekend with her mother and why she needed 8 refrigerators.
As you know, August 24 is the DZIDZIO band will perform at the Grand show “S Day narodzhennya, Ukraino!”, which will show on the channel “Ukraine” at 20:00. Last week, the singer spent three days with my mother, and in the program “Ranok z with Ukraine” frankly told him how it was.
“She got so fed! There should have been eight refrigerators, because everything would not fit and she wanted me to push immediately because I’m hungry, do not eat up”, laughing, said the leader of the group DZIDZIO Mikhail Khoma in the broadcast channel “Ukraine”.
Mom DZIDZIO many years living in Portugal, so every meeting with the mother to the artist’s weight in gold. Now the woman is far away, but together they finish building the family home in the village Bortnyky in Lviv region. The musician admits – dreams of the whole family as soon as possible going in it for a big festive table.
In addition, Mikhail Khoma spoke about his “place of power”. The Ukrainian singer and member of the new season of the show Dances z with stars 2019 sadly noted – there was a period when his “place of power” collapsed.
“This is the house where gathers all of our family and it is very big! Easter, Christmas is always our family”, – said the leader of the group DZIDZIO Mikhail Khoma in the air “the Wound W with Ukraine”.
Native house in the village of Bortnyky Lviv region artist wanted to show in the Comedy “DZIDZIO First time.” But the plans collapsed… last year the family of the artist decided to change the old house roof.
“Strong rain started, and the house of clay. It all started to crumble, to fall – and I have terrible tears, but I am in Kiev and can’t do anything”, – said Mikhail Khoma.
Therefore, the artist decided to rebuild the house again. Repair joined by the mother of the singer who for many years lived in Portugal. And the house, where it will meet all the family is the main dream of the musician.
“Family, family should be respected and protected!” – says the leader of the group DZIDZIO.