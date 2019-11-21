Dzidzo in bright colorful images on postage stamps
20 Nov singer Michael Homa, better known as Jiji (DZIDZIO), is celebrating a birthday! The actor turned 36 years old. As befits a birthday, Homa received hundreds of congratulations and a lot of enjoyable and even honorary gifts!
“According to tradition the birthday of our artist we are doing something big to celebrate this day not only on holidays and doing nothing,” jokes the press-service of the artist.
“This year we produced postage stamps depicting important moments and images of Michael Homa of the landmark events for the entire year, as Mega show “DZIDZIO SUPER-PUPER” at “Arena Lviv” and in the “Palace of Sport”, the romantic Comedy “DZIDZIO FIRST TIME” in theaters across the country, releasing their third album “DZIDZIO SUPER-PUPER” and music releases “My love”, “Mechanic”, “I Mliner”.
Postage stamps with the image and logo DZIDZIO released in the birthday Ziza (Michael Homa) together with “Ukrposhta” and in limited quantities.