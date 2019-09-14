“E-pension”: Pension Fund introduced the application of electronic services
Pension Fund of Ukraine has launched a mobile app “Pension Fund” for Ukrainian citizens. While the service is running in test mode.
About it reports a press-service of the Pension Fund.
On the official website of the Fund at Facebook published an article confirming the launch of a new project.
“Now citizens have the opportunity of access to the electronic services Fund in a convenient format with the mobile devices and tablets smartphones”
The project “Pension Fund of Ukraine in the smartphone” designed with the purpose of realization of development of the system of electronic services “E-pension”. It provides the most convenient and effective interaction of citizens with the Pension Fund of Ukraine.
Where to download
The app can be downloaded in the link posted by the press service in Facebook.
Who can download the application
The first step is to download can users of smartphones based on the Android platform (for versions 4.4 (KitKat), followed by IOS (starting with IOS 11).
Why you need a “Pension Fund in the smartphone”
The application provides a number of advantages to users:
- the possibility to use electronic services Fund from mobile devices;
- access of all workers (insured persons) to the information contained in the electronic registration card social insurance, and is also contained in the Register of insured persons based on personal data and salary information of the acquired insurance period;
- protection of the rights of insured persons by exercising control over the payment by insurers of insurance premiums;
- access of pensioners to the data of the electronic pension file;
- operational access to the Electronic register of sick leave;
- improved quality of services .
Main features of the application
1. For insured persons — see details from the Register: personal data provided by the employer (policyholder) information on wages paid in favour of the individual insurance premiums purchased insurance experience.
2. For retirees — view the details of the electronic pension file.
3. For all categories:
- view status of application processing to the Pension Fund of Ukraine, including those attached to the applications of the documents;
- verification of documents, certificates, formed in the personal electronic Cabinet;
- receiving and viewing messages from the Pension Fund of Ukraine.
4. Soon users will be able to:
- to submit documents for appointment / recalculation of pensions in one touch (E-pension);
- to change settings information;
- make an appointment in the service departments;
- to review the electronic certificate of incapacity for the insured person;
- to submit requests to the formation of an electronic sick leave by the insured person;
- coordinate the registration of the electronic certificate of incapacity for the treatment of policyholders.