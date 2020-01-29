E-the hospital will save
Deputy Minister of social policy of Ukraine Oleh Koval said that the e-hospital will save from 1 to 5 billion annually. It is reported by government portal.
Thus, the Deputy Minister stressed that the introduction of electronic hospital will allow us to verify the validity of their issuance and to minimize abuses in this area.
“This week starts the decree on introduction of e-hospital on the coordination with the interested ministries and departments. The Ministry together with the Ministry of health plans to launch from April 1 to e-hospital”, — he said.