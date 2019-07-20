Each person needs his sleep
Each person has its own norm for the number of hours of sleep, said in an interview with reporters the doctor-sleep Alexander Palman
According to Palmina to feel rested, we need about seven to eight hours of sleep. At the same time, there are people who are not subject to these average figures. The history knows many examples that many people are able to sleep for small amount of time, and seven hours for them is too much. But there are also people who are physiologically unable to even sleep for nine hours.
Everyone needs their sleep, so the rate may vary, said the sleep, noting that such change is “purely a genetic nuances.”
Also Alexander Palman reported that the lack of sleep that occur from time to time, not dangerous to humans, and periodic lack of sleep taking place on weekdays, it is possible to compensate for the long sleep in the weekend. However, the expert noted that this way of life should not become regular.
In addition, the sleep recommended be sure to consult a doctor in the case when the dream is spent sufficient time, but the man still feels the fatigue and lack of sleep. This problem can be related to many disorders and diseases, psychological as well as physical properties. Therefore, make sure to look for the cause of excessive sleepiness (hypersomnia) and figuring out how to work with it, said Alexander Pullman.