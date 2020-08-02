Earlier in the week the dollar and the Euro went down: currency exchange rate
On Monday, July 27, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the us dollar and the Euro.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Monday, 27 July 2020, strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 12 cents to 27,7559 UAH per dollar against 27,8779 UAH per dollar on Friday.
These data are presented on the NBU website.
The official exchange rate of hryvnia to the U.S. dollar is set at 27,7559 UAH per dollar against 27,8779 UAH per dollar on Friday, the hryvnia exchange rate to Euro is set at UAH 32,2246 for the Euro against the 32,2366 UAH per Euro yesterday.
Exchange rates on July 27:
USD — 27,7559 UAH per 1 dollar.
EUR — 32,2246 UAH for 1 Euro;
PLN — 7,3169 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
RUB — 3,8608 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
BYN — 11,6148 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
TRY — 4,0531 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
MDL -1,6389 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
GBP — 35,4054 UAH 1 GBP;
CHF — 30,0259 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
CNY — 3,9546 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
The screenshot (bank.gov.ua)
As reported, by the end of last week, the hryvnia has fallen more, the national Bank of Ukraine on Friday, 24 July, weakened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 10 cents — up to 27,8779 hryvnia per dollar against 27,7798 hryvnia to the dollar on Thursday.
telegraf.com.ua