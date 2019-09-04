Early ‘Joker’ Reactions Are In And Moviegoers Can Expect A Dark Tale With A Stellar Performance
“I can’t quite believe how good Joker is. It’s a masterpiece. Funny, dark, beautiful, full of rage, and really f***king cool. Joaquin Phoenix is masterful and every shot is sublime,” documentarian James Jones tweeted.
Bragging on Phoenix’s performance was a common theme among the reviews, while many critics opted for the word “dark” when describing the overall feel and tone of the film. Another review paid homage to Heath Ledger’s Joker from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Ledger’s portrayal of the titular villain is hailed as one of the best performances in movie history, and it looks like Phoenix did just as great a job.
International Film Critique said Ledger “redefined” the Joker in cinema, and that Phoenix cemented the character as “one of the greatest, darkest villains in cinematic history.”
Of course, all the reviews were spoiler-free. Many are wondering about the direction the film is going to take, focusing on how it will end. It’s known that the movie is the background story of the Joker and how he became the villain he is today, but where the movie decides to cut off remains to be seen. There have been no rumors about Bruce Wayne or Batman making an appearance in the movie, but it’s possible the character could be alluded to. Director Todd Phillips might have opted to ignore Gotham’s savior altogether.
Joker releases on October 4.