Early onset of menstruation was associated with increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes
Early start of menstruation may indicate a higher risk of developing diabetes of the second type. A study with this conclusion, as reported by the information portal “latest news”, published the official publication of the North American menopause society.
Type II diabetes is one of the most common and the most insidious diseases of our time. Every year diabetes is diagnosed in an increasing number of people, so doctors are sounding the alarm and offering new ways to reduce morbidity.
Accordingly, research aimed at finding risk factors of diabetes, are of particular importance. So say scientists from the Society for the study of menopause in North America, who decided to move in this direction.
“We have new evidence of the existence of some correlations. For example, it was found that early menstruation may increase the likelihood of type II diabetes in adulthood,” — say the scientists, adding that the relationship found in the results of the study, which was attended by fifteen thousand Chinese women aged postmenopausal.
As the early start of menstruation with diabetes? Actually it’s quite simple. Diabetes type II diabetes develops mainly in people who are overweight, and the last is a common feature of girls with early menarche.