Early rise: when properly get up in the morning
In the world there is a whole movement of people who Wake up before sunrise, or even earlier. We have found useful than early rises and why they are so popular.
Besides the fact that you have more time you can spend solely on yourself, so it is also good for health. Provided, of course, healthy sleep.
“If you went to 22:00 and woke up at 6:00, great. It is important that you get adequate sleep. Thus the concept of the need for sleep is very subjective: someone sleeps more, some less. But anyway, 8 hours is the concept of health” – said Spartak Saturday, psychotherapist.
It is assumed that the favorable time for sleep comes around 23:00 hours. Is when the body produces the hormone for sleep – melatonin. During the phase of deep sleep stands out growth hormone – somatotropin. It is especially important for children. A lack of sleep reduces the production of the hormone leptin, which can lead to obesity: the less you sleep, the more hungry. In the morning the work begins the stress hormone cortisol. The peak release of cortisol is 7:00, he awakens us.
As lack of sleep or excess sleep leads to higher cortisol levels.
“This contributes to stress, weight gain, depression and diseases of any system,” – warns Marina Balas, nutritionist and endocrinologist.
So the first thing they should aspire to is a good rest and healthy sleep. Then to force myself to get up to an alarm clock is not necessary – the body will tell you when you Wake up.