Early symptoms and signs of secret: the disease Zavorotnyuk was shown 10 years ago
Friends and fans of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who fights with cancer of the brain, worried for her health and speedy recovery. They can’t believe what dangerous illness overpowers a young beautiful woman who has found happiness and a year ago in the third time became a mother.
But before Zavorotnyuk has had to endure many trials, she appeared several times on the verge of life and death. All this could affect the health of the actress. As they say surrounded by Zavorotnyuk, the first warning symptoms could occur ten years ago.
It is known that she always was a workaholic, worked very hard. Especially rich was shooting the series “My fair nanny” in which she played a Ukrainian provincial Victoria Prutkovsky.
Say, even then, Anastasia sometimes lost consciousness on the court, she called the ambulance, but she continued to work. The malaise was blamed on fatigue, lack of sleep.
“From frequent overtime Nastya was not feeling well. She had a headache, could be dizziness. All that we have written off the fatigue and diet. Sometimes, on the set of Anastasia even fainted, we thought from malnutrition. She had very sensitive skin. She demanded that her makeup was applied with a brand new brush. And then ordered a personal make-up artist-makeup artist. And could up, for 40 minutes, forcing colleagues to wait. Joking, saying, I’m not pretty, so I need to make beautiful. And still she often had some allergic reaction, there is inflammation on the skin. The neck is satisfactory. Like a baked Apple — in contrast to toned face. By the way, this neck I saw Zhanna Friske, when she came close to me. And now, with this Association are cold horror — ten years ago her health caused us issues,” — translates words the makeup edition “KP”.
Also assume that detractors could put a spell on the actress out of envy. About this Zavorotnyuk told the MAG in 2015 when the actress took part in the program “the invisible Man”. According to the psychic damage could bring it offended one of the women, which she had taken once husband.
By the way, when Anastasia got acquainted with her second husband, Dmitry Strukovym, he was married. For the sake of the actress he left the family. Soon the couple has gone through a difficult test. The birth of first child almost cost Anastasia’s life. Dmitry said in an interview that car crash nearly died in childbirth, the doctors barely saved her.
Some time the couple lived in the United States. There she was just chasing unhappiness. Dmitry told me that she almost went to jail. Then the actress tried to build a business in real estate, but she was accused of forgery. It went under, the entire property had to be sold.
Then the family experienced two armed attack on their house. The thieves got into the home robbery. And involved in the robbery were close to the person and could not think.
“We with Dima had to go through two armed RAID on our house is Terrible to remember! We have experienced these horrific events through the fault of the nanny, who for a small amount sold us thieves”, — said earlier, Anastasia.
After ten years of marriage she left her husband to partner on the series “My fair nanny”, actor and producer Sergey Zhigunov, which at that time was also married.
As told earlier the car crash, she had a very hard time going through a divorce with her second husband. Dmitry scandals, threatened to take the children. The actress was driven to a nervous breakdown and nearly died in a car accident.
“I was shaking from nerves and stress. And she was driving. Go, and you call and say you will never see their children. Yes, I was threatened by Dima. Hearing these words, I almost passed out. Drove off the road. Another time after a difficult conversation with Dima drove into the oncoming lane. After two such critical cases was forced to take driver” — told “KP” Anastasia.
With Zhigunov was also not so smooth. A couple planning to get married, Sergei gave Nastia expensive ring, but she lost it. Or rather, left in the hotel room, and when he returned, the jewelry was gone. Soon, relations actress and producer ended.
On the show “Dances on ice” Anastasia met a new love, a figure skater Peter Chernyshev, who became her third husband. A year ago they had a long-awaited daughter Mila.
There were rumors that the IVF procedure, which reportedly ran Zavorotnyuk, could trigger the disease. They say that after the birth of a daughter, the actress began to torment severe headaches. After the examination, she had brain cancer.
Recall that the family of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk not comment on her health. They neither confirm nor deny a dangerous diagnosis. My mother, husband Peter Chernyshev and children are close with the actress in one of the private Moscow clinics. To protect them from the intense media attention, the clinic put the clock security. The diagnosis secret, even from staff. In the first official statement, the eldest daughter of the actress Anna denied the fake news and asked him to leave their family alone.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter