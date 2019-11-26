Earthquake in Albania: new data on victims and shocking video of destruction

In Albania, which on the night of 26 November, suffered a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.4 points, increased the number of victims.

If you have previously reported three dead and about 150 people injured, at the moment these figures are doubled. Reported six dead and 325 wounded.

Officials continue to assess the damage caused from natural disaster.

 

The Ukrainian foreign Ministry has urged citizens in the disaster area, to make itself felt. “We urge Ukrainians residing in the region of the earthquake, to report on relatives, and if necessary — to contact the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Albania bled the Speech on the phone +355 693 655 685” — writes in social networks , the Deputy Director of Department of Consular service Ministry of foreign Affairs Vasily Kirilich.

As previously reported “FACTS” at the beginning of November 2019 in the Balkans was a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 points. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 85 kilometres North-West of Sarajevo — 14 kilometers from the settlement of Turbat (Central part of Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Photo from Twitter of Basil Kirilica.

