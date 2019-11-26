Earthquake in Albania: new data on victims and shocking video of destruction
In Albania, which on the night of 26 November, suffered a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.4 points, increased the number of victims.
If you have previously reported three dead and about 150 people injured, at the moment these figures are doubled. Reported six dead and 325 wounded.
#Durres #Albania after the earthquake today with magnitude 6.4 — at least till now 6 victims and 325 injuried! Stay safe Albania! #earthquake @LastQuake #europe #tirana pic.twitter.com/ywSiv5uGtj
— Ardit Toca (@Ardit_Toca) November 26, 2019
Officials continue to assess the damage caused from natural disaster.
Officials are still assessing damages caused by the powerful earthquake #albaniaearthquake pic.twitter.com/7gp9iS6Gnz
— Albania Euronews (@EuronewsAlbania) November 26, 2019
The Ukrainian foreign Ministry has urged citizens in the disaster area, to make itself felt. “We urge Ukrainians residing in the region of the earthquake, to report on relatives, and if necessary — to contact the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Albania bled the Speech on the phone +355 693 655 685” — writes in social networks , the Deputy Director of Department of Consular service Ministry of foreign Affairs Vasily Kirilich.
The strong semitron in Alban. Yea sahibl I hope a hundred traumagenic. Zaklikali ukraïntsiv scho purebeauty have regen selleros, podoiti about yourself ranim and Razi neophot — should to Poczesna Consul of Ukraine in Alban Bled Bayraktar +355 693 655 685. pic.twitter.com/QhQCL8TUbb
— Vasyl Kyrylych (@VasylKyrylych) November 26, 2019
As previously reported “FACTS” at the beginning of November 2019 in the Balkans was a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 points. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 85 kilometres North-West of Sarajevo — 14 kilometers from the settlement of Turbat (Central part of Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Photo from Twitter of Basil Kirilica.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter