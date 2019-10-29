Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 has led to death and destruction in the southern Philippines (PHOTO, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

On the morning of October 29, a powerful earthquake occurred on the island of Mindanao. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST) estimates its magnitude at 6.6. The epicenter was 22 km South-East of the municipality Tulunan and hypocenter – at a depth of 9 km. Recorded numerous aftershocks, the magnitude of the most powerful of which was 5.8. There is no tsunami threat, reports Stormnews.

The earthquake was felt in many parts of Mindanao, including Davao city – the third populous city of the Philippines. People in panic left the building. In the settlements there is destruction, there were problems with electricity supply. Rescue operations are conducted.

According to the newspaper the Manila Bulletin, in the provinces of Cotabato, South Cotabato South Davao and killed 9 people. Injured more than 400 people.

In the province of Cotabato injuries of different severity received 152 people, transmits television channel GMA.

Recall, October 16, in the same area of the island of Mindanao, an earthquake of a magnitude of 6.3. It was a foreshock for today’s more powerful quake. In addition, over the 13 days of recorded 870 aftershock. Then, according to the National Council on management and disaster risk reduction of the Philippines (NDRRMC), 7 people were killed and 215 were wounded in the provinces of Cotabato, South Cotabato and South of Davao. 1312 completely destroyed houses, partially damaged 5777 houses. The number of affected people exceeded 35 thousand.