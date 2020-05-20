Earthquakes and volcanoes: the Sun record reduced the activity of – Earth threatening disasters
The sun is currently in a period of “solar minimum”, which means that the activity on the surface has fallen sharply. Scientists say that it can cause the frosts, earthquakes and famine. This writes the New York Post.
Experts believe that humanity is approaching the longest period of solar “recession” ever was, since the sun spots virtually disappeared.
Astronomer Dr. Tony Phillips said, “the solar minimum is approaching and it will be deep.”
“Counting sunspots suggests that it is one of the most profound. The magnetic field of the Sun has become weak, allowing cosmic rays to penetrate the Solar system, said Phillips. — Excess cosmic rays are a danger to the health of astronauts, affect the electrochemistry of the upper layers of Earth’s atmosphere and can cause severe lightning”.
NASA scientists fear that this may be a repeat of the Dalton minimum, which occurred between 1790 and 1830 the years that led to periods of intense cold, crop losses, famine and powerful eruptions.
The temperature fell to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), which led to devastating consequences for global food production.
On 10 April 1815, the second largest volcanic eruption in 2000 years happened at mount Tambora in Indonesia, killing at least 71 000 people.
It also led to the so-called year without a summer in 1816, also nicknamed “eighteen hundred and frozen to death,” when in July, the snow fell.
So far this year the sun was “empty” without sunspots 76% of the time, this figure exceeded only once in the space age — in 2019, when it is empty 77% of the time.
