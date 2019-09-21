Easier to invent a teleport: Ukraine refused Hyperloop
Infrastructure Minister Vladislav Crickley refused the Hyperloop project in Ukraine, which involved the former Minister Vladimir Omelian.
“The idea is, to put it mildly, absurd. And if we want something to dream, it is easier to invent beaming technology. It’s definitely faster and easier. And new distance so you can organize. In our case, unfortunately, the Hyperloop will not be”, – he said.
We will remind, in February 2018, the Minister of infrastructure Vladimir Omelian said that Ukraine begins to explore the construction of the Hyperloop. The national Academy of Sciences made calculations and came to the conclusion that a vacuum train to build parallel high-speed Railways.
As reported, in March of 2018 in Dubai has unveiled a prototype of the Hyperloop capsule – “the train of the future” was first shown from the inside. And in October the first passenger capsule for trains Hyperloop was presented in Spain.
Hyperloop consists of a sealed capsule on a wind cushion, which can reach speeds of 500 km/h in the steel pipe. This type of transport in 2013 suggested Elon Musk. In theory, the technology will allow to transport people and cargo at speeds of 1000 km/h.
While Hyperloop is a pilot project. Now on its development work with 10 companies, four of them in the USA, others in Canada, Spain, India, the Netherlands and Poland. It is assumed that the vacuum transport will connect all the big cities in the world.