Easier to land on the moon: in Russia attended the radiation level on the sunken submarine
To reduce radiation levels or to completely get rid of it on the sunken submarine Komsomolets will be very difficult. Wrote about this on his page in Facebook candidate of technical Sciences, Russian historian and writer Vadim Lukashevich.
“Our new gift this time — the entire planet, all of humanity… There is a depth of 1700 meters, localize, and especially to neutralize the leaking reactor, securely and permanently — it will not be easier than to land on the moon. And you have to…”,— said Lukashevich.
Thus the scientist has commented on the Norwegian TV channel TV2 that the level of radiation in waters around the Soviet submarine “Komsomolets” exceeds norm in 100 thousand times.
In particular, the head of the national expedition Hilda Eliza Heldal said that on the days samples were taken of water from the vent pipe, which has shown such horrific results.
She also added that the first radiation leak from the “Komsomolets” was discovered in 2007 by a Russian expedition.
As you know, the accident on the nuclear submarine K-278 “Komsomolets” occurred on 7 April 1989 in the Norwegian sea. The fire on the deepwater ship of the 69 crew members, 42 were killed. The submarine sank at a depth of 1.7 thousand meters.
