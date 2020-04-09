Easter quarantined: program of Church services, concerts and broadcasts
In response to a coronavirus pandemic to limit the spread COVID-19, all around the world were canceled Church services and Easter concerts, reports USA Today.
The head of the Episcopal Church Michael Curry in an online statement dated March 17, said that the suspension of worship “at this time, is the most sensible step, even during Holy week and on Easter day”, i.e. Sunday.
“It is important to emphasize that the suspension of meetings is not a hindrance to worship, he added. — I am very supportive of online services”.
Due to the broadcast live, many will be able to celebrate this Christian holiday, without violating the traditions. Here are the options online broadcasts for those who celebrate Easter, remaining in quarantine.
Service Joel Austin with Mariah Carey, Kanye West and Tyler Perry
Lakewood Church, based in Houston, owned by the broadcaster Joel Austin, will broadcast the Easter service in the star composition.
In addition to the music of Austin and his wife, Victoria, the service will remotely play Kanye West (joined by its choir, Sunday services) and Mariah Carey, who sings her classic song “Hero” in 1993. Tyler Perry will also join the broadcast.
Easter service will be broadcast on Saturday, April 11, at 8 PM EDT and Sunday at 9:30 Eastern time. They will be available for viewing live on Lakewoodchurch.com/Easter and on Facebook, YouTube, Roku, Apple TV and SiriusXM Channel 128.
The performance of Andrea Bocelli in Milan’s Duomo
Famous Opera singer Andrea Bocelli will appear before the audience live on Easter Sunday from the historic Milan Cathedral.
The concert, entitled “Music for hope” — not a Church service, he will gather the audience to “embrace the beating heart of this wounded Land,” as he put it Bocelli.
“I believe in the power of joint prayer, I believe in the Christian Easter, the universal symbol of the Renaissance in which everyone, regardless of whether he is a believer or not, really needs right now, he said. — I would be happy to see this action that describes the mystery of birth and rebirth, during the Easter celebration at the Duomo”.
Accompanied by organist Emanuele Vianelli Bocelli will sing in the historic Cathedral only for online viewers because the Duomo, like most public places closed because of the pandemic. The concert will be broadcast live on channel tenors on YouTube, starting at 13:00 at the summer North American Eastern time April 12.
“This is not an idea. This is not a concert. It’s just a prayer, ‘ said Bocelli. — I’ll go there to pray, and I’d like to think that everyone who listens as I sing, pray together with me.”
Pope Francis will hold a live broadcast at Easter
For early birds who want to go to Easter Mass, to be conducted by Pope Francis, Vatican News will broadcast the service taking place in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on YouTube. Stream starts at 4:55 am Eastern time, that is at 10:55 in the Vatican.
Virtual services from your local Church
Many churches across the country because of the coronavirus transferred their services to the Internet. Those who want to visit the virtual service, you can visit the web site at the nearest Church to find out what online options are offered this year instead of service.
English touring Opera
After the English touring Opera for pandemic coronavirus was forced to cancel the remaining performances, on Tuesday she announced that debuts on Easter Sunday with a performance of “the Passion according to John”.
“Once we learned that, in the interests of universal security performances to be canceled, we decided to think about how you can keep the spirit of these performances — written by artistic Director James Conway in his statement on the website. — If possible, we invite you to online the play in this Easter Sunday at 16:00 and please share your thoughts after the speech”.
The show will be on view Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on YouTube.
bookmark