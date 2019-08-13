Eat it at least once a week and Your face will look 10 years younger!
A means for rejuvenation
You are tired of the wrinkles on the face because they make You look older. The aging process often makes the skin dull. Sometimes dark spots and uneven skin Your face starts to look lifeless.
If you want to try and look younger in just 1 week, that’s the secret of Japanese ladies.
This is an amazing tool, with rice as its primary ingredient used by Japanese women for many centuries.
Rome has many advantages, which make your skin clean and smooth complexion. It eliminates dark spots and creates smooth skin texture. It also has antioxidant properties, which are due to the presence of linoleic acid stimulate collagen production in the skin cells. It reduces wrinkles and thus makes you younger.
Another advantage of rice — a compound called squalene, which provides protection from the sun and also repairs damage to the skin by exposure to sunlight. You can use this tool regularly to rejuvenate the skin.
You can also include rice in Your diet because it is rich in gamma-arinola and vitamin E, which is responsible for lowering cholesterol in blood and improving heart function.
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons of rice
1 tablespoon milk
1 tablespoon of honey
1 Cup water
Preparation:
Take the rice and boil in 1 Cup water over medium heat. Turn off the heat after 2-3 minutes and strain the mixture. Add 1 tablespoon milk and 1 tablespoon of honey. Mix and apply on face. Let it completely dry in 10-15 minutes. Then wash with water in which you cooked the rice to remove the mask. Repeat this process at least once a week to look younger.
Antioxidant and medicinal properties of the rice will act as a moisturizer, and can improve circulation. This will reduce inflammation of the skin and remove age spots gently. It can also be useful in the protection from the sun. Try it today to have clean and healthy skin!