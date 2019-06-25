“Eat or stretch his legs”: Angelina Jolie fell from exhaustion in the hospital
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has undergone a severe crisis during her recent trip to Colombia. Arrived in this country on a humanitarian mission, the actress fainted from exhaustion, writes eg. giso reference to Gossip Cop.
Read tacial not a girl: the daughter of Angelina Jolie and brad pitt preparing for a sex change
Who asked to remain anonymous source said that the 44-year-old angelina could not bring to life. Then Jolie with difficulty persuaded to go to hospital for examination, upon their return home. However, the actress ran out of there before she was told the test results. She said that she’s not interested. Even when she got the results, the actress refused to tell anyone what she learned.
However, some information about the stay of angelina Jolie in the hospital leaked to the media. It became known that doctors had warned Jolie: her life is in danger. Prospects and it does look just frightening: if she does not reconsider the attitude to yourself, it may die. Vital organs can just stop working…
Alas, Jolie rejected all the advice of doctors. She is still very poorly and irregularly fed. As told one of her friends actress, Angelina may for a few days never to eat. It costs some tiny pieces, which “catches” on the go Actress, who became almost “transparent,” has reached an extreme degree of weight loss.
Read Takara pitt with another man’s wife asleep: Mike Tyson spoke about the tragedy in his personal life (video)
At the same time, Jolie prefers to hide her extreme thinness under clothes casual, hoping no one would notice her condition. Thus, during the mentioned visit to Colombia, the reporter accidentally photographed the hand of the actress, vyskolznula from under cloaks, and “it produced just the terrifying effect — it was just scary.”
As previously reported “FACTS”, Angelina Jolie in a good mood went shopping with her youngest daughter Vivienne.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter