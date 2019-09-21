Eating a spoonful of laxative, less than an hour you completely clean your intestine!
Will relieve constipation, cleanse the intestines, normalizes digestion and reduce your belly in only 2 simple ingredients!
Constipation is a condition that affects many people in the world. This condition implies a slow passage of waste and feces on to the large intestine.
While the food we ate in last time, does not provide the necessary nutrients to the detriment of our digestive system.
If you use only white flour, fried foods and many sugars, then you know that your food contains nothing healthy for our body, so the gut starts to become clogged, causing us to suffer from constipation.
Fiber is important for good functioning of our digestive system because they stimulate bowel movements.
If no bowel movements, then you can not get rid of waste your body so you suffer from constipation, then this information is especially for you.
There are many pharmaceutical drugs that help to eliminate constipation, but there are also completely natural treatments.
To solve this problem, it is best to use a laxative, prepared according to this recipe
This drug will gently purify your bowel, this will bring all the waste and fecal matter!
Ingredients:
- 150 g of prunes
- 159 g of dates
- 5 cups water
Training:
- Bring the water to a boil.
- Chop the prunes and dates in half.
- In boiling water add the dates and prunes, then boil the mixture for 15 minutes.
- Then turn off the heat and let the syrup rest for a few minutes.
- Keep the medication in a container with a lid, in the refrigerator.
To use:
Take 1 tablespoon of this medicine every morning before Breakfast.
Repeat this treatment until you feel that your abdomen has decreased bowel working normally and you no longer suffer from constipation.
Before using the mandatory consultation of the doctor!