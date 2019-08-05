Eating foods with this vitamin significantly reduces the risk of cancer
Eating foods containing vitamin a, you can significantly reduce your risk of Contracting one of the most aggressive types of skin cancer – carcinoma of flat cells.
Researchers from brown University in Providence (USA) found that the presence in the diet dietary sources of vitamin A reduces the likelihood of developing cancer as much as don’t do any other known dietary antioxidants. Interestingly, the study showed that taking vitamin a in the form of a Bud does not affect the protection against cancer, it provides only food. This writes the journal JAMA Dermatology.
The authors explain that vitamin a is important for the growth and activity of healthy skin cells. That this vitamin in large doses can inhibit the development of cancer, scientists have found during experiments on animals. They were interested in whether similarly vitamin people.
The researchers analyzed data gathered in the United States in the implementation of projects involving more than 100 thousand medical professionals who have agreed to become the object of extended observations. In total, these observations lasted 40 years.
The result was assembled a vast array of data which has allowed scientists to see how eating foods with vitamin a affects the probability of occurrence of carcinoma. Over the observation period of skin cancer sick almost 4 thousand participants. Experts have found that people who eat lots of foods containing vitamin a and its derivatives, were better protected against development of carcinoma.
“Large quantities of vitamin A in the diet reduced the likelihood of this type of skin cancer by almost 17%, while lycopene, cryptoxanthin, and lutein and zeaxanthin, the orange pigments of carrots, tomatoes, pepper and spinach reduced it by 10-13%,” stated the study authors.
Scientists intend to understand why the chance of developing cancer not affected by supplementation with beta-carotene, which is usually taken to replenish stocks of vitamin A.