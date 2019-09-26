Eating under stress is more dangerous than expected
Today there is a new interesting research of a team of neuroscientists from the Medical Institute Gavina in the US, which is to illustrate the most that neither is a direct correlation between stress eating and rapid weight gain. This study was intended to illustrate the difference between the consumption of high-calorie food in normal mood and in a stressful condition, thereby trying to discover the mechanism behind the accelerated weight gain during the last stressful event. The team announced that they found a potential explanation for why so often occurs.
In General, increased food intake under stress is a common and logical factor in the absolute majority of living beings – in particular humans. However, previous studies have noticed that people who overeat due to stress it, have a great chance to seriously get better in comparison with those who just from time to time like different high-calorie snacks.
A new study by specialists from the Institute in Spain demonstrated that the key mechanism behind this relationship may be of particular neuropothy in the brain, particularly in the parietal lobe, where it produces a molecule called NPY. This molecule, according to laboratory research, and encourages people to continue to consume food even after the stress factor has passed. And the molecule are assumed to actively work closely with insulin to whose high level in the blood does not allow the brain time to stop the absorption of food.
Thus, a vicious circle in which high insulin levels and the presence of the molecule does not allow the brain to stop the person from excessive intake of food – especially high calorie snacks – resulting in people often develop an increased risk to get better stronger. At least scientists say about this possibility in a theoretical context.