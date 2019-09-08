Eating vegetables and fruits can lead to obesity
Nutritionists believe that fruits and vegetables improper use contribute to obesity. Their advice will help to avoid this problem, can impair human health.
It turns out that even herbal products, which are often called “healthy food”, cause gain excess weight if to prevent overeating. This happens because usually the salads are quite “harmless” vegetables are complemented by sour cream, various sauces, oil. Fruit desserts differ sometimes large amount of sugar. Uncontrolled use of such supposedly diet food actually parencymal the human body calories. Scientists in special group allocate potatoes, beets, parsley and other vegetables, which themselves differ in calories. Their use in large quantities creates conditions for the formation of extra pounds. The record for calories is garlic — 102 kcal in 100 g, it is hard to associate overeating. Among different fruits figs, avocados, and familiar to Russians pear, cherry, but in dried form.
But low-fat drinks, consumed in large quantities, is fraught with another danger. Increasing the level of blood sugar, they can lead to the development of diabetes.