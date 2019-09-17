Eats skewers, and drinks champagne: Bari Alibasov violates the doctors ‘ orders (photo)
The producer of the group “on-On” Bari Alibasov, who was suspected in the staging of poisoning “Mole”, is a great feeling. Looks like he recovered really quickly and can afford not to comply with physician’s orders and enjoys the usual, not a diet food.
At the ceremony, the Russian award “person of the year” Bari Alibasov looked great and at the table in what does not deny — was eating a kebab and drank red champagne. Apparently, annealed “Mole” stomach besides taking a “diet”.
A month ago, Bari Karimovich has published a photo of cheburek. Then he complained that the food barely passes, but the pasties themselves are not denied.
At the same time a few days ago Alibasov journalists complained about feeling unwell. Said stomach having a hard time making food like consume only liquid or pureed food, and he still will require a lengthy rehabilitation.
“The doctors say: “be Patient, maybe in six months you’ll grow”. The first time I didn’t eat anything, only liquid. And now cereals, soups and broths. God knows how much I will recover. I would like to quickly”, — said Alibasov.
Now continuing trials with the manufacturer of liquid drain cleaner. Alibasov claims that a bottle of a mole, easy to confuse with lemonade that allegedly occurred in his case.
The producer is demanding compensation of 100 million rubles, and also to change the labeling of hazardous chemicals.
The contradictory behavior of the producer sparked rumors about the re-enactment of the poisoning. He even passed check on the lie detector. The examination confirmed the fact of poisoning. But the producer lied about that accidentally swallowed a dangerous substance.
Recently Alibasov was at the center of yet another scandal — around health, and his wife Lidia Fedoseeva-Shukshina. He attacked the daughter of actress Olga accusations.
