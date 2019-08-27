ECHR 10 years after the death of Magnitsky was ordered to pay his family for 34 thousand euros (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The European court of human rights (ECHR) ordered Russia to pay 34 thousand euros compensation for the violation of the clauses of the Convention on human rights in the case who died in 2009 in jail of a lawyer for British investment Fund Hermitage Capital of Sergei Magnitsky. “The court decided to recognize the Russian Federation guilty of violating several paragraphs of the European Convention, including that it did not provide the right of Magnitsky’s life and not conducted fair investigation of the circumstances of his death”, – quotes TASS of the judgment on the complaint “of Magnitsky and others versus Russia”. Representatives of the deceased were his widow Natalia Zharikova and mother Natalia Magnitsky.

The press service of the Russian Ministry of justice has informed “Interfax” that examine the decision of the ECHR. The Ministry clarified that “the decision had effect”, so the decision to appeal “will be made on the results of the study within the stipulated three-month period”. Also, the Ministry noted that the ECtHR has recognized unreasonable complaints of arbitrary deprivation of liberty Magnitsky, acknowledging that the arrest and detention fully comply with the Convention’s requirements.

The first complaint in the case was filed by Sergei Magnitsky, the proceedings after his death was continued by his wife. Another application filed by the mother the auditor. The statement claimed that in relation to Magnitsky had violated the right to life, the right to prohibition of inhuman treatment, right to liberty and security, right to a fair trial and the violation of presumption of innocence.

In 2007 the Prosecutor’s office suspected the subsidiaries of Hermitage Capital in evasion from payment of taxes. After searches in the company of Magnitsky accused officials of MIA and Prosecutor’s office to use the received materials for embezzlement of the state more than $ 230 million, disguised as a VAT refund.

In response, prosecutors accused Magnitsky of evasion from payment of taxes. He was arrested and died in SIZO “Matrosskaya Tishina” in November 2009 at the age of 37 years. Before his death, Magnitsky was deprived of medical care and, in fact, tortured. His death caused a huge public resonance in Russia and abroad, and also became the reason for adopting the so-called Magnitsky act in different countries, involving sanctions for corrupt officials and those engaged in human rights violations. Such laws appeared in the United States, Canada, the UK and other EU countries.

The founder of the Hermitage Capital investment Fund William Browder in Russia twice in absentia condemned and excite against him all new criminal cases. On 11 July 2013, the Tver court of Moscow found him guilty of tax evasion in especially large amounts (522 million) and sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of tax evasion amounting to more than 522 million rubles through falsifying tax returns and illegal use of benefits intended for the disabled.

In July 2014, Russia announced Browder on the international wanted list. The Prosecutor General’s office has repeatedly sent to Interpol request for the arrest of the founder of Hermitage Capital. At the end of 2017, the Tver court of Moscow again sentenced Browder to nine years in prison, finding him guilty in deliberate bankruptcy and tax evasion of more than 3 billion rubles. To the same date was sentenced Browder partner Ivan Cherkasov. Russian investigators have accused Browder in several murders, including the killing of Magnitsky, and in the creation of a criminal community.