Economic growth in China slowed to the lowest in 27 years
The last time a quarterly growth rate of about 6% was observed in 1992
The growth of the gross domestic product of China in the second quarter of 2019 is projected at 6.2%, the lowest level since 1992. It is reported Bloomberg.
According to the Agency, the official data will be released on Monday and they have to show how the deterioration in the external environment and deflation in the industry can be compensated by the stabilization of investment, improving consumer sentiment and a recovery in the property sector.
As noted in the publication, the chances of sustainable growth depend on how the target stimulus policies of the Chinese government, can raise local production and to mitigate the effects of a trade war.
“China’s economy will continue to slow in the second half of the year, as external demand remains the biggest brake on development,” said Wang Tao, chief Chinese economist at UBS AG in Hong Kong. At the same time, according to his forecast, the annual growth rate will remain above 6%.