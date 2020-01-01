Economics and death from opioids: the scientists found a clear relationship
Studies show that the death rate from opioids is 85% higher in those cities which were closed, factories. This writes Fox Business.
Deaths from opioids among people aged 18 to 65 years increased significantly in the districts of the United States, where car plants were closed, compared with districts where the factories were open in the period from 1999 to 2016.
The study was published the medical Foundation JAMA.
“We were greatly interested in the correlation between economic opportunities and health, said Dr. Atienzar Venkataramani, Professor Medical school Perelmans University in Pennsylvania, who led the study. We are trying to understand whether the reduction of economic opportunities in health. Although our study relates to the automotive industry, it serves as an example of what happens in General.”
The greatest increase in mortality from opioid overdose occurred among white men aged 18 to 34 years. In this demographic situation 20 000 people had 20.1 deaths, and white males aged 35 to 65 years accounted for 12.8 deaths per 100,000 people.
According to the study, five years after the closure of the plant, the death rate from opioid overdose has increased by 8.6 person out of every 100,000, which is 85% higher compared to the mortality rate in the districts where the factories were not closed.
Venkataramani said his research started a few years ago.
“I was a primary care physician, he said. — I’ve seen patients who seemed confused and uninterested in life, because they felt that for them there is no other way”.
“It’s really demotivate people,” said Venkataramani, so he, as a doctor who primarily wants to improve the health of their patients started this study. Even while studying in graduate school he noticed the connection between closing several auto plants in the U.S. and an increase in deaths from opioids, which was the next a popular topic for research.
According to Venkataramani, it is particularly interesting that the relationship between the loss of jobs in the automotive industry in the United States and mortality from opioid overdose is the mutual interest of various people and news agencies.
“As a physician, I’m interested in how to help their patients,” he said.
The increasing use of opioids has covered US with alarming speed since the early 2000s.
About 66% of all overdoses from drugs include opioids: pain relievers, prescription, heroin and fentanyl. The number of deaths associated with these drugs, almost six times higher than in 1999. According to the Centers for control and prevention of diseases in 2019 from opioid overdose in the United States killed more than 47,000 people.
According to the Bureau of labor statistics of the United States, jobs in factories in the United States in 1979 and employed more than 19 million people, and by the end of 1980, this number decreased by seven percent. Since then, the US has lost 7.5 million jobs. In particular, in the period from 1980 to 2000 was reduced 2 million jobs, and in the period from 2000 to 2017 and 5.5 million jobs.
“A lot of economic opportunities that were historically significant and available for a number of generations, suddenly disappeared,” said Venkataramani in connection with the recent steady decline of industry, in which tens of millions of Americans lost their jobs.
“The reduction of production turns into frustration for employees — it’s not like there’s something that can appear and completely replace that void,” said he.
The study was studied 112 industrial districts, a 30 commuting zones, mainly in the southern and mid-Western regions, where as of 1999 had at least one active plant.
In 29 districts of the production enterprises were closed and 83 — no.
The study showed that people in States such as Michigan and Wisconsin, most affected by the closing of factories.
Venkataramani added that individual communities are responding to these challenges in different ways. For example, in Kentucky, where over time has steadily decreased the number of jobs in coal mining, two local entrepreneurs have created a company to develop software called Bit Source, the purpose of which is training former miners to code.
“Is it always a loss of economic opportunities should lead to the deterioration of the situation with opioids? I don’t think so,” said Venkataramani.
He believes that despite the serious economic and professional change in the US, no one knows, then take the artificial intelligence of Americans have jobs and what the future of AI.
“If we know the displacement of people from work potentially damaging to health and other social indicators, is there a way to switch to an AI that will complement people, not to oust them?” asked Venkataramani, adding that AI can make people’s work more productive and safe.