Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott co-starred in a parody of a dozen blockbusters
Popular performers ed Sheeran and Travis Scott shot a video for the song together “Antisocial”. In the video, the singers tried dozens of images for parody series of Hollywood blockbusters.
Directed three-minute video by renowned Director Dave Meyers who is famous for the creation of a number of promotional branded commercials and music videos for such stars as Pink, Limp Bizkit, Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z, Aerosmith, Rihanna, and Janet Jackson. The performers of the song “Antisocial” by ed Sheeran and Travis Scott played in the video the main role. Thus, actors were turned into the heroes of a dozen popular American blockbusters. Singers parodied “Edward Scissorhands” Burton’s, “the Birds” Hitchcock “pulp fiction” Tarantino and other cult Hollywood movies.
The song “Antisocial” was included in the new album Sheeran “No. 6 Collaborations”, presented to the public on July 12 of this year. At the same time on the YouTube channel of the singer appeared in the video for this song, which is already scored over 5 million hits.