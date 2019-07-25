Ed Sheeran bought out neighbors ‘ houses, so they complained about him to the police

A few years ago ed Sheeran bought the estate in the County of Suffolk in the East of England. There, he regularly holds noisy parties, which are insanely annoying his neighbors. In response to loud songs angered residents of the surrounding areas call the police. But it’s in Suffolk. Most of the time ed lives in London in a mansion worth 19.8 million pounds.

Yesterday it became known that the singer has expanded its capital holdings and acquired two the now deserted mansion next door with his. And all in order to avoid conflicts with their future residents because of the loud music. Mindful of the previous quarrels, Sheeran also bought the apartment above his restaurant in Notting hill.The estate of ed Sheeran in Suffolk (2018)

All in all, Sheeran owns real estate — 22 different sites across the UK — amounting to 47 million pounds.

