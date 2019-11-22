Ed Sheeran builds Noah’s ark on the territory of his estate
A few years ago, 28-year-old musician purchased the estate near the town of Framlingham, where he grew up. As it became known, now ed Sheeran received the Council of East Suffolk, which is the so-called management company in the region, permission to build “Noah’s ark” on its territory. What the object is and why did he do it, said the insiders who have seen the petition of the singer.
In terms of object States that it will be a building that meets an important need for family privacy and private prayer and also serves as a place to celebrate key life events and family milestones, marriages, baptisms, and so forth.
The construction described in the application as “new and modern” and will serve as a venue for meetings, meditations and prayers the family of ed and his friends from around the world who profess different religions. The building will have the shape of a ship, reminiscent of Noah’s ark.