Ed Sheeran introduced the clip-style spy movie
October 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Popular British singer ed Sheeran, who recently said that 1.5 years leaves the stage, introduced the clip in the style of a spy movie with Cardi B and Kamila Cabello.
By the way, the actor made a surprise fans by presenting a video for the song South of the Border from their fourth Studio album No.6 Collaborations Project.
Clip full of references and clichés of spy films. Although the whole story in the video, there you can see kidnapping, robbery, escapes and even murder, as well as luxury villas, expensive cars and private jets.